Bharti Infratel profit rises 7% to ₹650 crore

Bharti Infratel on Thursday posted a 7% increase in net profit to ₹650 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The tower infrastructure provider had clocked a net profit of ₹608 crore in the January-March 2019 quarter, the company said. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹3,624 crore. A year earlier, it was ₹3,600 crore.

The company, however, said that due to the adoption of the new accounting system — IND AS 116 — from April 1, 2019 onwards, the amounts for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020 are not comparable.Akhil Gupta, chairman, Bharti Infratel, said that after a few tumultuous years, the Indian telecom industry took the much-needed constructive measures in the year gone by in the form of tariff increases. This, along with encouraging trends on overall wireless data consumption, has led to an enhanced focus on improving the quality of networks.

“As a result, during the year both Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers witnessed an increase in gross additions both in towers and co-locations on a year-on-year basis. We believe this is a harbinger of the future especially as witnessed in the current environment of the COVID-19 crisis, where the nation’s dependence on wireless networks has been further elevated,” he said.The board of directors declared a third interim dividend of ₹4.10 per equity share of ₹10 each for financial year 2019-20.

Additionally, the company has extended the deadline for its merger with Indus Towers by two more months to June 24, 2020. The board “took note of the status of scheme of arrangement between Indus and Bharti Infratel and have further extended the long stop date till June 24, 2020, subject to an agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme.”