Bharti Infratel defers Indus Towers merger

New Delhi

24 June 2020 23:05 IST

Bharti Infratel on Wednesday extended the deadline for merger with Indus Towers by over two months till August 31. The telecom infrastructure company said in a regulatory filing that its Board of Directors met on Wednesday and took note of the status of the scheme of arrangement between Indus and Bharti Infratel.

“Since the conditions precedent to be fulfilled for the scheme to become effective cannot be completed by the extended Long Stop Date, i.e., June 24, 2020, the Board of Directors have further extended the Long Stop Date till August 31,2020, subject to agreement on closing adjustments and other conditions precedent for closing, with each party retaining the right to terminate and withdraw the scheme,” it said.

Bharti Infratel added that the final decision to implement the scheme would be taken by the board keeping in mind the best interest of the company and its stakeholders.

