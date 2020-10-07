Bharti extends 5G radio contract with Ericsson

Bharti Airtel has extended its multi-year contract with Ericsson for supply and deployment of a 5G-ready radio network. However, the companies did not disclose the size of the deal. “The Made-in-India 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System products will enhance the network experience of Airtel customers,” a statement said.

Nunzio Mirtillo, Head of Ericsson South East Asia, Oceania and India, said, “...The products manufactured in India will continue to benefit Indian users by enhancing Airtel’s network capacity and enabling it to cater to the country’s fast-growing data traffic needs.”

The company is focussed on delivering a robust network experience to customers, said Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel.