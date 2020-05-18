Bharti clocks ₹5,237 crore loss

Business

Traffic surge: India mobile data traffic rose 74.2% to 6,010 PBs in the quarter compared with 3,451 PBs.

Average revenue per user for Q4 rises to ₹154 from ₹123

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a net loss of ₹5,237 crore after exceptional items for the January-March 2020 period on account of an exceptional charge of ₹7,004 crore.

In a regulatory filing the company said, “... the net exceptional charge of ₹7,004 crore comprises a charge on account of reassessment of regulatory cost based on a recent judgment on OTSC [one-time spectrum payment] related matter...”

The company, which had posted a profit of ₹107 crore in the January-March 2019 period, said the numbers are not comparable as the latest quarter results include the impact of Ind AS 116.

In the previous October-December 2019 quarter, the company had posted a net loss of ₹1,035 crore.

Consolidated revenue

The consolidated revenues for Q4 2020 stood at ₹23,723 crore. Consolidated revenue stood at ₹20,602 crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in a statement.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, said: “These are unprecedented times for everyone across the world as we battle the impact of COVID-19.”

ARPU for the quarter stood at ₹154 compared with ₹123 in Q4 2019. “India mobile data traffic increased by 74.2% to 6,010 PBs (petabytes) in the quarter compared with 3,451 PBs in the corresponding quarter last year,” the company said.

