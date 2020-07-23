Bharti AXA General Insurance receives ₹800 crore worth crop insurance mandate from Maharashtra, Karnataka under PMFBY

MUMBAI

23 July 2020

Special Correspondent MUMBAI

Bharti AXA General Insurance, announced it had received ₹800 crore worth crop insurance mandate from the governments of Maharashtra and Karnataka to insure their farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The company has secured authorisation for a period of three years from both the state governments to implement the PMFBY in six districts of Maharashtra and three districts of Karnataka.

Farmers in the districts of Ahmednagar, Nashik, Chandrapur, Solapur, Jalgaon and Satara in Maharashtra and Dharwad, Mysuru and Kodagu in Karnataka can insure their Kharif crops till July 31 through their respective banks or authorized representatives of the company.

Sanjeev Srinivasan, CEO & MD, Bharti AXA General Insurance, said, “We aim to provide insurance coverage and financial support to the farmers in the failure of any of the notified crop as a result of natural calamities.”

The PMFBY offers insurance cover to farmers against losses of crops during the entire cycle from preparation of sowing to harvesting and post-harvest, due to poor yield.

The crop insurance would cover the farmers in these districts of Maharashtra and Karnataka against any losses in crop yields on area approach basis arising out of a wide range of external risks such as flood, dry spells, drought, landslides, cyclones, hurricane, pest and diseases and localized calamities among others.

It offers insurance cover for all stages of the crop cycle including pre-sowing to harvesting and post-harvest risks.

Mr. Srinivasan said all farmers growing the notified crops in the notified districts are eligible for crop insurance coverage. They can avail detailed information about the scheme from the agriculture offices, banks, Common Service Centres and the company’s registered offices in Maharashtra and Karnataka and obtain the insurance cover under the PMFBY.