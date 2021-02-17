Bharti Airtel to buy out Warburg in DTH arm

Warburg arm to get ₹3,126 cr. for 20%

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it would acquire 20% stake in Bharti Telemedia, its DTH arm, from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for ₹3,126 crore. The amount will be discharged via issuance of about 36.47 million equity shares of Bharti Airtel at a price of ₹600 per share and up to ₹1,037.80 crore in cash, the company said in a statement.

In a separate communique to stock exchanges, Bharti Airtel said its board, at a meeting held on Wednesday, had constituted a ‘Special Committee of Directors’ to consider and evaluate in detail ‘various options for re-organisation of businesses and shareholding structure of the company’ for possible ‘unlocking of value for shareholders’.

A Warburg Pincus affiliate had, in December 2017, agreed to acquire a 20% equity stake in Bharti Telemedia.

Harjeet Kohli, group director, Bharti Enterprises said, “DTH is an integral part of our Homes strategy and this transaction is another step towards simplifying the shareholding of our customer facing businesses providing structural flexibility and ease of implementation.”

The company said that full control and ownership over Bharti Telemedia will allow Airtel to offer differentiated and converged solutions to customers so as to promote the ‘One Home’ strategy.

Airtel will issue its shares to the Warburg Pincus affiliate at a premium of about 0.50% to the floor price determined as per ICDR regulations. The remaining consideration of ₹937.8 crore shall be paid in cash on the closing date of the proposed transaction. There may also be minor customary closing adjustments not exceeding ₹100 crore.

Vishal Mahadevia, MD and head of Warburg Pincus India, said, “Airtel was one of the earliest and most profitable investments for Warburg Pincus in India. We are delighted to be back as partners in Bharti Airtel through this transaction.”