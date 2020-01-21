Bharti Airtel gets nod for 100% FDI

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it had got the approval from the Department of Telecom to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) in the firm to 100%.

“Bharti Airtel Limited has received the approval from DoT vide its letter dated January 20, 2020 for increasing the limit of foreign investment upto 100% of the paid up capital of the Company,” the company informed the stock exchange. Last year, the DoT had rejected the application over lack of clarity on the foreign investor.