Business

Bharti Airtel gets nod for 100% FDI

more-in

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it had got the approval from the Department of Telecom to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) in the firm to 100%.

“Bharti Airtel Limited has received the approval from DoT vide its letter dated January 20, 2020 for increasing the limit of foreign investment upto 100% of the paid up capital of the Company,” the company informed the stock exchange. Last year, the DoT had rejected the application over lack of clarity on the foreign investor.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 10:36:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/bharti-airtel-gets-nod-for-100-fdi/article30618535.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY