Bharti Airtel announces 10-21% hike in mobile tariffs from July 3

Bharti Airtel said it has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of $300, to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.

Published - June 28, 2024 11:02 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A Bharti Airtel building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi.

A Bharti Airtel building is pictured in Gurugram on the outskirts of New Delhi. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bharti Airtel on Friday, June 28, 2024, announced between 10-21 per cent hike in mobile tariffs, a day after larger rival Reliance Jio announced an increase in rates.

Airtel, in a release, said that the revision in mobile tariffs will be effective from July 3.

"We have ensured that there is a very modest price increase (less than 70 paise per day) on entry-level plans, in order to eliminate any burden on budget challenged consumers," the Sunil Mittal-led telecom firm said announcing the revision in mobile tariffs.

Bharti Airtel said it has maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be upwards of ₹300, to enable a financially healthy business model for telcos in India.

"We believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in network technology and spectrum and offer a modest return on capital," the telco said.

Among the unlimited voice plans, Airtel has raised tariffs in the ballpark range of about 11 per cent, and accordingly rates are revised from ₹179 to ₹99; from ₹455 to ₹509; and from ₹1,799 to ₹1,999. In the daily data plan category, the ₹479 plan has been increased to ₹579 (20.8 per cent increase).

The mobile tariff hike from mobile operators comes immediately after the 10th spectrum auction, which ended in just two days with muted response from the industry.

