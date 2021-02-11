BharatPe raises $108 million in Series D equity

BharatPe, a financial services company for merchants, has raised $ 108 million in Series D equity round, at a valuation of $900 million, the firm said in a statement.

It has further raised $90 million in primary fund raise and also ensured secondary exit for its angel investors and employees for a total amount of $18 million.

The round was led by the company’s existing investor Coatue Management. All seven existing institutional investors participated in the round. These include Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo and Sequoia Capital.

With this round, the company has raised a total of $ 268million in equity and debt till date,it said.