BharatPe CBO steps down for entrepreneurial journey

August 30, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

Fintech platform BharatPe’s Chief Business Officer Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl is leaving the company after about four years of service, the company confirmed.

Mr. Bahl’s exit follows a series of exits of top executives from the Gurugram-based company.

Mr. Bahl joined the company in 2020 as head of operations and was elevated to Chief Operating Officer, before assuming his present role of CBO for Merchant Lending.

“We would like to confirm that Mr. Bahl is moving on from BharatPe to pursue his entrepreneurial passions. He has been an integral part of the organisation and contributed to the growth of the company. We thank him for his contribution to BharatPe’s journey and wish him all the best for future endeavours,” a company spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the merchant lending business has grown significantly over the last year, “under the able guidance of an experienced leadership team”, reaffirming that the exit will not impact operations.

Mr. Bahl is a venture partner with Bharat Founders Fund, and has had stints with Paytm and Airtel Payments Bank. He was CBO at insurance company Roadzen before joining BharatPe.

