Bharat Tex 2024 Expo to position India as global textiles powerhouse, says Goyal

Bharat Tex 2024 Expo, to be held from February 26-29 next year, will position India as a truly "global textiles powerhouse", Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

The mega event has been conceptualised as the biggest textile fair in the world in terms of exhibition area, showcasing India's capabilities as a reliable supplier of textile products spanning the entire value chain under one roof. It will be held in the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi complexes.

Addressing a curtain raiser event for the Expo, the Union Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industry shared that "Bharat Mandapam or Yashobhoomi will actually give a great fillip to our effort to make India a global destination in the textiles sector".

Goyal expressed confidence that going forward, "Bharat Tex Expo is going to position India as truly a global textiles powerhouse".

He asserted that there is no better showcase than the Bharat Tex 2024 to show to the world that India has arrived, adding that this event will go down in posterity as the one that tilted the scales and brought the world to recognise India as a truly global player in the textiles sector.

"Our contribution to international trade may be small today but this is going to be the event that will set the benchmark for the future that will show to the world our true capabilities and strengths, our capacity to provide large scale of supplies, to have a large variety and ecosystem," Goyal said, adding that will an exhibition area spread across 2,00,000 meters, it will be the world's largest textiles exhibition.

"For our weavers, for our craftsmen, for our handicraft sector, for our handloom sector, this truly can become a very good way to showcase what is possible," said the minister.

He hoped that by the time the Bharat Tex Expo event draws near, the 'Handmade in India' can also become a vibrant website with a large number of stakeholders connected to it.

With innovation, collaboration, and the Make in India spirit at its core, this expo is the embodiment of India's 5F vision - Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign, making products not just for India but for the entire world, Goyal said, adding that India is not afraid of global competition now.

He exhorted the industry to build its brands that are globally recognised and simultaneously build India as a brand.

Goyal expressed the hope that the marquee event, Bharat Tex 2024 Expo, would propel the industry's growth and showcase India's potential as a mature, competitive global sourcing destination in the global textile industry.

He asked the organizers to make the fair compelling and engaging for the visitors.

Besides, the Minister also launched the website of Kasturi Cotton Bharat. "This website provides a digital platform for necessary information and updates on this initiative and highlights the registration process for ginners to produce Kasturi Cotton Bharat Brand and its processes that make the branded Indian cotton unique," an official statement said.

The Kasturi Cotton Bharat is a joint initiative by the Ministry of Textiles, the Cotton Corporation of India, Trade Bodies & Industry to work on the principle of self-regulation by owning complete responsibility of Branding, Traceability and Certification of Indian Cotton to enhance its' competitiveness in the global market and create a sustainable ecosystem for all stakeholders involved.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister remarked that “with the Kasturi Cotton Bharat Initiative, we are not just launching a brand, we are sharing India's rich heritage with the world. Let's weave a future that echoes our past..

In an era of global competition, this initiative will strategically position Indian cotton on the world map for its quality standards and commitment to best practices, said the Shri Piyush Goyal.

Besides an exhibition showcase featuring over 2,000 exhibitors from over 40 countries, the event will also feature knowledge sessions, conferences, CEO roundtables as well as B2B & G2G meetings. Designer as well as brand exhibitions, fashion shows, sustainability workshops and expert talks shall be the other highlights of the event.

Bharat Tex 2024 is being planned as a consolidated and unique platform to position and showcase India's entire textile value chain and also highlight strengths in fashion, traditional crafts and sustainability initiatives.

The event is an industry led initiative and is proposed to be organised jointly by the 12 Textile related Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and other industry bodies.

