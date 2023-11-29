Bharat Petroleum declares ₹21 interim dividend

November 29, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

State owned oil refiner and marketeer Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has declared an interim dividend of ₹21 per equity share (face value of ₹10 each).

December 12 has been set as record date to determine eligibility of the shareholders to receive the dividend, the company said after the Board meeting on Wednesday. BPCL shares closed 1.07% higher at ₹428.85 each on the BSE.

The Centre holds 52.98% stake in the oil company, while the public shareholding is 46.71%.

For the quarter ended September, BPCL had reported consolidated a net profit of ₹8,243.55 crore as against ₹338.49 crore net loss in the year-earlier period. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,16,657.34 crore (₹1,28,355.72 crore).

The company said the interim dividend will be paid or the warrant in respect thereof posted on or before December 28.

