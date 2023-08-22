Bharat- NCAP norms to benefit consumers, enhance safety, say automakers

August 22, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - MUMBAI

Automobile companies and auto-component manufacturers have responded positively to the central government-initiated Bharat- New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP) norms announced by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday.

“We strongly believe that it is a step in the right direction. The decision comes at a time when consumers are looking at highest standards of safety and seeking for safer vehicles, which is steering purchase decision,” Vikram Gulati, Country head & Executive Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said in a statement.

“In addition to empowering consumers, this will also help bring about greater awareness and further transparency by allowing them to know comparative safety aspects of various products on offer,” he said adding that Toyota Kirloskar Motor which had always taken all measures to ensure its offerings meet highest standards would continue to make safer cars with advanced features.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “We believe this effort will raise safety standards, empower consumers with vital information, and make Indian roads safer for all. At Hyundai Motor India, we remain committed to delivering the highest safety standards across our entire product range”.

Peter Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “A recently released survey highlights that safety is getting greater importance by customers, in the car purchase decision. Our cars have always offered the highest safety and quality standards. Škoda has an over 50-year legacy with crash-tests and safety. And since 2008, every Škoda car has been crash-tested globally, and in India, with the highest possible 5-star safety rating.”

“We appreciate that the Indian Government is putting greater emphasis on safety regulations and policies that improves car safety. The introduction of BNCAP is a step in the right direction,” he said.

Vinnie Mehta, Director General, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), the apex body representing India’s Auto Component manufacturing industry, said “Bharat NCAP protocol will lead to the integration of advanced safety features in vehicles thus minimising the risk of road accidents and fatalities.”

“This initiative will not only bolster the auto component industry’s value chain but will also stimulate the production of cutting-edge components, encourage innovation, and create global excellence,” he said.

“We anticipate a safer automotive landscape and a future where Indian auto component manufacturers thrive on the global stage, while also contributing to responsible driving practices, reduced healthcare burdens, and potential incentives from the insurance sector. The Indian Auto Component Industry embraces this initiative wholeheartedly, recognizing its pivotal role in driving growth and global competitiveness,” he added