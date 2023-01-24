Bharat Fritz Werner plans plant extension in Hosur

January 24, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bharat Fritz Werner (BFW), a Bengaluru-based solutions provider of machine tools and advanced manufacturing technology solutions, has announced it would ramp up annual capacity from 3,000 MCS to 10,000 MCS by setting up a state-of-the-art facility in Hosur. The company has also committed a substantial investment in three phases for the plant with a 60,000 square metre built-up area over a patch of 50 acres of land. BFW, however, did not divulge the size of the investment. Touted to be the first-of-its-kind infrastructure of such a scale in the APAC region, the first phase of the new plant is scheduled to be operational by the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the second phase by Q2 of FY24, and the third and final phase by fiscal 2025. BFW’s facilities would include a net carbon zero class assembly plant with a conveyorised assembly of machines, lean and green fully digitised processes, and a world-class spindle technology centre.

Praful Shende, Deputy CEO, BFW said, “As the company celebrates its 60th year, this scale-up charts an aggressive technology roadmap for us to become a leading advanced manufacturing technology partner globally.”

BFW manufactures horizontal machining centres, vertical machining centres, horizontal turning centres, vertical turning centres, multi-process technologies, five axes simultaneous machines and special machines. More than 5 lakh units of BFW products are currently in operation globally across diverse industry sectors including medical engineering, aerospace, automotive, electronics, railways and infrastructure.