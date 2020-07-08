Bharat Forge unveils AI-based health risk monitoring system to facilitate safe reopening

Bharat Forge Ltd (BFL), in collaboration with AI start-up Blackstraw, has introduced Health Risk Monitoring System (HRMS), an AI-based solution that enables companies and institutions to comply with Ministry of Home Affairs-provided guidelines for safe reopening.
HRMS, an intelligent video analytics solution, has been developed to empower workplaces with worker safety, and is aligned with the future dependability of enterprises on technology and AI to monitor compliance of MHA policies, by employees.
The solution includes thermal screening through cameras and RFID reader which alerts administrators when Social Distancing norms are not met or if an employee is not wearing a Face Mask
Baba Kalyani, CMD, Bharat Forge Ltd., said, “We have inducted Artificial Intelligence and technological intervention to further safeguard people’s health by creating an environment that is anxiety-free and fosters growth. We have developed HRMS to reduce manual interference and keep an effective check on safety norms. This technological approach has ensured maximum safety for employees”.
