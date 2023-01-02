ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Forge arm to acquire Indo Shell SEZ unit

January 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Mumbai

“The SEZ Unit with a capacity of 42,000 MTPA, supplies fully-machined critical castings to marquee customers in the automotive industry and will operate as the third manufacturing unit of JS Auto. This takes the capacity at JS Auto to 1,42,000 MTPA,” Bharat Forge said

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Forge Ltd. on Monday announced that J S Auto Cast Foundry India Private Ltd., its step-down subsidiary, has entered into a business transfer agreement with Indo Shell Mould Ltd. (ISML) for acquiring their SEZ Unit at SIPCOT, Erode in Tamil Nadu, for an unspecified amount.

“The SEZ Unit with a capacity of 42,000 MTPA, supplies fully-machined critical castings to marquee customers in the automotive industry and will operate as the third manufacturing unit of JS Auto. This takes the capacity at JS Auto to 1,42,000 MTPA,” Bharat Forge said.

“This acquisition strengthens JS Auto’s presence in the castings sector, expands the product offering and client base and enhances its footprint in the Indian manufacturing landscape. The acquisition will be EPS accretive from the first year itself,” it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, the company said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US