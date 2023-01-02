Bharat Forge arm to acquire Indo Shell SEZ unit

January 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Mumbai

Bharat Forge Ltd. on Monday announced that J S Auto Cast Foundry India Private Ltd., its step-down subsidiary, has entered into a business transfer agreement with Indo Shell Mould Ltd. (ISML) for acquiring their SEZ Unit at SIPCOT, Erode in Tamil Nadu, for an unspecified amount.

“The SEZ Unit with a capacity of 42,000 MTPA, supplies fully-machined critical castings to marquee customers in the automotive industry and will operate as the third manufacturing unit of JS Auto. This takes the capacity at JS Auto to 1,42,000 MTPA,” Bharat Forge said.

“This acquisition strengthens JS Auto’s presence in the castings sector, expands the product offering and client base and enhances its footprint in the Indian manufacturing landscape. The acquisition will be EPS accretive from the first year itself,” it added.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and regulatory approvals, the company said.