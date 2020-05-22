MUMBAI

22 May 2020 22:32 IST

Bharat Bond ETF tranche to launch in July

Edelweiss Asset Management has announced launch of the second tranche of Bharat Bond Exchange Traded Fund in July. Two new series of the ETF will be launched with maturities in April 2025 and April 2031. The base issue size would be ₹3,000 crore and there would be a green shoe option of ₹11,000 crore.

Advertising

Advertising