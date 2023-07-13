BFSI, technology, communication verticals seeing slowdown: Delaporte

July 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - BENGALURU

Wipro Ltd., Bengaluru-based tech services and digital transformation solutions provider, on Thursday posted a 12% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June at ₹2,870 crore.

In the quarter, the company’s consolidated revenue rose 6% YoY to ₹22,831 crore. Its revenue from tech services, which accounts for 95% of its consolidated revenues, stood at $2.78 billion. In constant currency term, its IT services revenue slightly improved, by 1.1%, over the corresponding period a year ago while it declined 2.8% over the quarter ending March.

Addressing a media conference in Bengaluru, Thierry Delaporte, CEO and Managing Director, Wipro said the company saw some softness in revenues but margins remained steady.

“Despite a gradual reduction in clients’ discretionary spending, we maintained new business momentum. Our pipeline remained robust and we booked large deals worth $1.2 billion in Q1,” he said.

In his market commentary, he said, “Market conditions overall remain under pressure. There are challenges in U.S markets while Europe is better. We see a slowdown across BFSI, technology and communication verticals, but energy, utility and healthcare are doing well.”

For the September quarter, Wipro guided for its IT services revenue to be in the range of $2.72 billion-$2.8 billion, translating into a -2% to 1% growth over the first quarter. Despite softness in revenue growth, the company’s operating margins remained steady at 16%, 112 basis points higher than the same period last year and a marginal decline of 3 basis points sequentially, claimed Jatin Dalal, Chief Financial Officer.

People factor

Although Wipro has been able to tame attrition at 17.3%, compared to 19.4% in the previous quarter, its total employee headcount dropped by 8,812 to 2,49,758 by the end of June.

Responding to a query on people reduction, Delaporte said, “We have to remove some unproductive layers to make us more agile, nimble and efficient.”

Saurabh Govil, Chief Human Resources, said Wipro would calibrate its hiring plan every quarter as per the demand.

“Onboarding of freshers will also happen based on the demand environment. We have not onboarded any fresher in the first quarter,” he added.