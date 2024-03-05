Bezos dethrones Musk to reclaim title of world's richest man

March 05, 2024 10:24 am | Updated 10:31 am IST - Washington

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man on Monday, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr. Bezos' net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the tracker, surpassing the Tesla chief's $198 billion.

Mr. Musk, who also heads X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall by more than $30 billion as Tesla's share price has dropped 25% in recent months.

Adding to Mr. Musk's woes, a court in January approved the annulment of his enormous Tesla compensation agreement, worth $55.8 billion and originally struck in 2018.

Amazon’s rising stock

Mr. Bezos, who no longer runs Amazon, has meanwhile benefited from the e-commerce giant's rising stock price.

Even after recently selling off $8.5 billion in stocks he remains the company's largest shareholder.

The French CEO of the luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, remains in third place in the rankings of the world's richest people, worth $197 billion.

