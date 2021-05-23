Beware, your risk attitude could be changing!

23 May 2021 23:19 IST

With markets generating high returns, investors could be turning a Nelson’s eye to the pitfalls of using this trend as benchmark

If you have been making merry in the stock market in recent times, beware! You may be vulnerable to a shift in your risk attitude. In this article, we discuss how the market movements since March 2020 could change your expectations of return, causing harm to your financial well-being, and what you can do about it.

Happiness is relative

Your happiness is relative, not absolute. A 15% increase in your salary would make you happy only if your colleagues do not get more than you did. Likewise, a 10% cut in your salary will not make your very unhappy if your colleagues take a larger pay cut.

Most of the products offered by the investment industry are also built on this relative principle. It is not enough if we get index returns; we want returns higher than the benchmark index. Small wonder than that the number of active funds far outweigh that of index products available in the market.

Now, extend this argument to direct equity investment. The market has been on an uptrend since March last. Valuations of most of the stocks have more than doubled since then. It is moot if these stocks can offer similar returns from the current levels. This could pose a problem.

Your experience of returns could lead to a shift in your risk attitude, if not controlled. Here is why: Suppose your trading portfolio generated 25% returns since last March. Your expectations are now set at that level, even if such returns may not be possible every year.

If your investments do not generate similar returns, your brain will drive you to take more risk in an attempt to generate higher returns. But that is only one part of the problem!

Blame your risk attitude on dopamine, a neurotransmitter in your brain that responds to rewards. Or, more precisely, when actual rewards differ from expected rewards. So, if you expect 15% return on your investment and your actual return is 20%, your dopamine neurons increase its firing rate.

On the other hand, if your return is only 10%, the firing rate slows down. And, of course, if the actual returns are equal to the expected return, the firing rate does not change. Therefore, the dopamine reacts to error in reward prediction.

This is important because dopamine drives desire or wanting. Last March, when you bought shares with a hope of making some money, you would have hardly expected to earn phenomenal returns. But you did. And now that you are used to earning such returns, you do not feel the dopamine rush any more because your actual and expected returns are similar.

Because dopamine typically reacts to error in prediction and because you need a dopamine rush, your brain creates a wanting for greater returns.

Fewer choices

But with the stock market continually trending up, such higher-return-generating assets may be few in number. So, you may be prompted to take greater risk to achieve higher returns. For instance, buying less-liquid mid-cap stocks or more-risky small-cap stocks. What should do you to control this wanting?

First, protect your goal-based portfolio from your trading portfolio. That is, create a rule that money can flow from your trading portfolio to your goal-based portfolios but not the other way.

Next, as you take profit on your trading portfolio, gradually reduce your risk capital. For instance, trade with your initial capital and do not reinvest your trading profit. Why?

You would be more cautious with your initial capital, being hard-earned money, than with your trading profit, which comes from the market. Of course, this is only till the time you are able to control your wanting state.

Lastly, embrace your trading losses! For that indicates that your trading returns are as much about luck as they are about skill.

(The author offers training programmes for individuals for managing their personal investments)