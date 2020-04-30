Best monthly gain in Apr. for Sensex in 11 years

Indian equity benchmarks rose for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday on the back of strong global cues to register the best monthly gain in almost 11 years.

The 30-share Sensex, that gained 1,167 points during intra-day trades to touch a high of 33,887.25, ended the day at 33,717.62, up 997.46 points or 3.05%.

More importantly, the benchmark Sensex rose 14.42% in April, which is the highest monthly gain since May 2009 when the 30-share barometer had gained 28.26%. Incidentally, the significant gains have come on the back of a 23.05% fall in March — the worst monthly fall since October 2008.

Meanwhile, the broader Nifty gained 306.55 points, or 3.21%, to settle the day at 9,859.90. Elsewhere in Asia, the benchmarks of China, Taiwan, Indonesia, Hong Kong, South Korea and Singapore, among others, all gained ground on Friday.

Investor optimism witnessed renewed vigour after reports surfaced about U.S. pharmaceutical major Gilead achieving a possible breakthrough in testing for a medicine to treat COVID-19.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has committed to continue its support to fighting the economic impact of the pandemic while keeping interest rates at near zero. Back in India, the gains were primarily led by sectors such as technology, energy and automobiles with stocks like ONGC, HCL Technologies, Hero Motocorp, TCS, Maruti Suzuki India and Infosys leading the gainers pack in the Sensex that saw 26 of its constituents end with gains. In the broader market, more than 1,300 stocks gained on Friday as against 1,093 that declined.

Foreign portfolio investors net bought almost ₹1,970 crore while their domestic counterparts net bought ₹579 crore on Thursday.