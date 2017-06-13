Berger eyes home decor to expand

Berger Paints India plans to expand to new areas like home decor and construction industry
The company has sought shareholders’ nod for altering its Memorandum of Association in this regard. When contacted, managing director and CEO, Abhijit Roy said that this was just an enabling resolution. “We are toying with these ideas.”
The areas which are being considered include adhesives and other related materials where the company’s manufacturing facilities and marketing network can be utilised, according to a regulatory filing. “We may either tie up with existing manufacturing and use our marketing network or we may manufacture at our own unit Mr. Roy said.
