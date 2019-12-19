Bengaluru retains its crown as the highest paying city

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai are the highest paying cities in India, as per Randstad Insights.

As per the report, professionals from the IT industry command the highest salaries - the sector stands first for highest average annual CTCs paid at the junior (₹4.96 lakh) and senior (₹35.84 lakh) levels.

With the demand for GST-compliance specialists, accountants, management consultants and lawyers on the rise, the professional services sector ranked as the second highest paying sector for junior and senior levels, while topping the salaries for mid-level (₹15.3 lakh) professionals, the study found.

The IT capital of India, Bengaluru, continues to lead the pack as the highest paying city in the country, with the highest average annual CTC for talent across junior (₹5.27 lakh), mid (₹16.45 lakh) and senior (₹35.45 lakh) levels. The city had topped the list in the 2017 and 2018 Salary Trends report as well.

Hyderabad (₹5 lakh) and Mumbai (₹4.59 lakh) take second and third spots for junior level roles, Mumbai (₹15.07 lakh) and the National Capital Region (₹14.5 lakh) for mid-level roles and Mumbai (₹33.95 lakh) and Pune (₹32.68 lakh) for senior roles respectively.

From a functional role standpoint, the Randstad study said, professionals in the strategy and consulting domain command the highest salaries for junior (₹6.90 lakh) and mid-level (₹15.32 lakhs) roles. Digital marketers emerge as the highest paid functional role for senior professionals with an average annual CTC of ₹35.65 lakh.