Bengaluru firm Kushal’s raises ₹284 crore from Mumbai-based VC firm Lighthouse

February 29, 2024 10:47 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - Bengaluru

Kushal’s runs its operations from Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, offering a diverse range of fashion jewellery for weddings, festivals, special occasions, and everyday wear

The Hindu Bureau

Founded in 2006 by the Gulechha family, Kushal’s runs its operations from Basavanagudi in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Illustration for representation only

Bengaluru-based Kushal’s, a fashion and silver jewellery brand, raised ₹284 crore from Mumbai-based venture firm Lighthouse Funds in a Series B round.

This round included a secondary buy-out providing part exit to its first institutional investor India SME Investments, which invested in 2019. The current round of growth capital would be utilised to build the brand and scale up its retail presence.

Anshul Jain, Managing Director at Lighthouse, said, “Kushal’s is at the forefront of organising the large, fragmented fashion jewellery market in India with its premium product range catering to the needs of aspirational consumers.”

Founded in 2006 by the Gulechha family, Kushal’s runs its operations from Basavanagudi in Bengaluru, offering a diverse range of fashion jewellery for weddings, festivals, special occasions, and everyday wear. The company retails its products through over 75 stores in over 25 cities in India and online channels.

