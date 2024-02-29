February 29, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru ranks 59 in the top 100 luxury residential markets in the world, according to Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024, which was released on February 28.

Bengaluru climbed four positions on the Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) from 63rd rank in 2022 owing to a 2.2% year-on-year increase in the price value of the luxury residential market.

Other Indian cities in the top 100

Mumbai stood at 8th position, up from 37th in 2022, and Delhi is at 37th rank, up from 77 in 2022, in the top 100 luxury residential markets in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While Mumbai logged into the top 10 league among PIRI 100 cities, Delhi and Bengaluru also demonstrated positive momentum by improving their ranks,’‘ said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.