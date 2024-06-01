ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru-based PSU BEL changes uniform after 37 years

Updated - June 01, 2024 03:54 pm IST

Published - June 01, 2024 03:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to the company, this uniform revision aims to “present to the world a modern and professional image of BEL, evolving with the times while maintaining its core values and identity”

The Hindu Bureau

The new uniforms for employees of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Central PSU, were unveiled by CMD and Directors during a business workshop held at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Central public sector undertaking, has changed the uniform of its employees from June 1, in ‘a move towards envisioning growth and modernisation’.

The new uniforms were unveiled by BEL CMD and Directors during a business workshop held at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. BEL partnered with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru, to redesign and modernise its uniforms for both male and female employees.

According to the company, this uniform revision is the first in 37 years. It aims to “present to the world a modern and professional image of BEL, evolving with the times while maintaining its core values and identity.”

The initiative is expected to reflect BEL’s commitment to aligning its corporate image with future-oriented strategies.

