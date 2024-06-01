Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a Central public sector undertaking, has changed the uniform of its employees from June 1, in ‘a move towards envisioning growth and modernisation’.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new uniforms were unveiled by BEL CMD and Directors during a business workshop held at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh. BEL partnered with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Bengaluru, to redesign and modernise its uniforms for both male and female employees.

According to the company, this uniform revision is the first in 37 years. It aims to “present to the world a modern and professional image of BEL, evolving with the times while maintaining its core values and identity.”

The initiative is expected to reflect BEL’s commitment to aligning its corporate image with future-oriented strategies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.