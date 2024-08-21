BEML signs MoU with Malaysia’s SMH Rail to grow rail, metro rolling stock business

BEML Ltd., the public sector undertaking manufacturing rolling stock, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Malaysia’s largest rolling stock manufacturer, SMH Rail to strengthen bilateral relations and address the growing global demand for advanced rail and metro rolling stock.

Together, BEML and SMH Rail will focus on marketing, supply, and servicing of rail and metro rolling stock products, with a particular emphasis on markets in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Africa, BEML said in a statement.

Under this MoU, BEML and SMH Rail will pool their resources to enhance capabilities in marketing, manufacturing, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

The collaboration will also involve the joint design, engineering, manufacturing, and integration of rolling stock, tailored to meet client-specific requirements. Additionally, both companies will excel in sourcing rolling stock aggregates and subsystems, formulating winning strategies, and exchanging technology on a mutual basis.

Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director, BEML, said, “This historic collaboration will play a crucial role in meeting the rising global demand for urban mobility solutions, particularly in Malaysia, Southeast Asia, and Africa. We are thrilled to join hands with SMH Rail, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and quality.”

Datuk PK Nara, Chairman & Managing Director, SMH RAIL said, “India is a very significant market for SMH Rail and Malaysia. Through this collaboration, both SMH and BEML can develop new innovative rolling stock solutions to cater for the growing public transport sector in India and in Malaysia, providing cost optimisation through joint research and development.”