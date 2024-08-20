BEML signs MoU with Indian Navy to develop advanced marine applications for Defence

BEML Ltd., which is into defence and heavy engineering manufacturing, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Marine Engineering, Indian Navy, for indigenous design, development, manufacture, testing, and product support of critical marine equipment and systems.

Aligned with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the partnership aims to strengthen self-reliance in defence production and minimise reliance on foreign imports, BEML said in a statement.

The equipment covered under the MoU would leverage BEML’s inherent strengths in heavy engineering, structural fabrication, hydraulics, diesel engines, manufacturing, testing, and R&D to bolster India’s maritime assets, it added.

“BEML is committed to providing cost-effective, reliable, and enduring solutions to the Indian Navy, in alignment with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” it further said.

The collaboration between BEML and the Indian Navy is set to significantly enhance indigenous marine engineering capabilities, ensuring that both current and future naval projects are equipped with state-of-the-art, domestically produced technology.

This strategic alliance is focused on meeting immediate operational requirements while also fortifying long-term defence infrastructure, the public sector company said.

Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director at BEML Ltd. said, “This MoU signifies a historic partnership that will not only strengthen India’s maritime defence capabilities but also make a substantial contribution to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. BEML is committed to delivering advanced, cost-effective, and reliable solutions to the Indian Navy. We are confident that our combined efforts will lead to significant advancements in indigenous marine technology.”

