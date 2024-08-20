GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BEML signs MoU with Indian Navy to develop advanced marine applications for Defence

Updated - August 20, 2024 08:46 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 08:45 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

BEML Ltd., which is into defence and heavy engineering manufacturing, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Marine Engineering, Indian Navy, for indigenous design, development, manufacture, testing, and product support of critical marine equipment and systems.

Aligned with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the partnership aims to strengthen self-reliance in defence production and minimise reliance on foreign imports, BEML said in a statement.

The equipment covered under the MoU would leverage BEML’s inherent strengths in heavy engineering, structural fabrication, hydraulics, diesel engines, manufacturing, testing, and R&D to bolster India’s maritime assets, it added.

“BEML is committed to providing cost-effective, reliable, and enduring solutions to the Indian Navy, in alignment with the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative,” it further said.

The collaboration between BEML and the Indian Navy is set to significantly enhance indigenous marine engineering capabilities, ensuring that both current and future naval projects are equipped with state-of-the-art, domestically produced technology. 

This strategic alliance is focused on meeting immediate operational requirements while also fortifying long-term defence infrastructure, the public sector company said.

Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director at BEML Ltd. said, “This MoU signifies a historic partnership that will not only strengthen India’s maritime defence capabilities but also make a substantial contribution to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. BEML is committed to delivering advanced, cost-effective, and reliable solutions to the Indian Navy. We are confident that our combined efforts will lead to significant advancements in indigenous marine technology.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.