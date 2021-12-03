Believe in bright future of India: Softbank’s Son

New Delhi

Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group that has investments in Indian start-ups such as Paytm, Oyo, Swiggy and Ola, on Friday said he believes in the bright future of India, and that the Group has infused $3 billion into the country this year alone.

“I believe in the future of India. I believe in the passion of young entrepreneurs in India. India will be great with a bright future. I tell young people in India, let us make it happen. I will support,” Mr. Son said, adding that Softbank provides about 10% of the funding of all of the unicorns in India.

Speaking at the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA)'s InFinity Forum, Mr. Son added that the Japanese giant had committed investment of $50 billion in India, and in the last 10 years have already invested $14 billion.

“We are the biggest foreign investor in India. This year alone, we invested $3 billion into India,” he said, adding that some of the companies that SoftBank has invested in have created one million new jobs in India.