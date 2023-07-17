ADVERTISEMENT

Belgium telecom provider Proximus to buy majority stake in India’s Route Mobile

July 17, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Proximus will pay ₹1,626.40 per share of the Indian cloud communications platform provider

Reuters

A flag with the logo of Proximus is seen at the headquarters of the Belgian telecoms operator in Brussels, Belgium. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Belgian telecom service provider Proximus Group on July 17 said it will buy a 57.56% stake in Route Mobile for $720.53 million.

Proximus will pay ₹1,626.40 per share of the Indian cloud communications platform provider, the former said in a statement, compared with Route Mobile's closing price of ₹1,625.35 on Friday.

Route Mobile's shares were down 1.7%, reversing course after the stock jumped 8.3% to ₹1,759.90 after the announcement, its highest since February 2022.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The acquisition will trigger a mandatory takeover offer for up to an additional 26% of the total outstanding shares at the same price per share according to Indian regulations, Proximus added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US