Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil has said that the state government would establish ‘Start Up Park’ either in Belagavi or Hubballi or in an area of 100 acres in between the two cities for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

Inaugurating the ‘Medtech Hachathon’ organised by KAHER (KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research) Incubation and Innovation Centre (KIIC) at KLE Centenary Convention Centre in Belagavi on August 30, Mr. Patil said that all requisite facilities and infrastructure required for running the start-ups would be provided by the government of Karnataka in the ‘Start Up Park’.

At present, 43% of the start-ups in India are located in Bengaluru. “There is demand for setting up a start-up park in between Hubballi and Belagavi to encourage and handhold young entrepreneurs from the region. In another three months, the place will be identified and work will begin,” he announced.

By utilising the services of the engineering and medical colleges in the region, there is need to focus on research and development to ensure self-reliance.

Karnataka had provided a platform to medtech start-ups, which had taken up research and development in the field of medical equipment, diagnostics, digital health and biotechnology. Indian Institute of Science, National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru Bio Innovation Centre and The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms are providing world class facilities to the start-ups.

The Minister said that the health and medtech ecosystem in Karnataka is growing rapidly and contributing a great deal to the health sector in India. A noteworthy development was that Karnataka contributed 25% to the overall production of medical and dental equipment in India.

Mr. Patil said that under the leadership of Chairman Prabhakar Kore, KLE Society had grown globally and is contributing a great deal in the field of technology and health sciences. Pioneering research in biomedical engineering had been taken by institutions of KLE Society.

Presiding over the inaugural function, Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore said the society is focusing on encouraging research and development, and accordingly various initiatives were being taken through KIIC.

Chief General Manager of SIDBI Satyaprakash Singh and Chief Executive Officer of IIT Delhi Nikhil Agarwal emphasised the need for the medical students to become entrepreneurs by involving themselves in research and development.

Scientist Arvind Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of KAHER Dr. Nitin Gangane, General Manager of KIIC Ritesh Deshpande, Registrar Dr. M.S. Ganachari and others were present. MOUs between various institutions were signed during the event.