Beauty brand MyGlamm raises ₹175 crore

NEW DELHI

18 March 2021 23:46 IST

Funds to be used for product development, increase offline expansion among others

Direct-to-consumer beauty brand MyGlamm on Thursday said it has raised ₹175 crore in Series C funding round from Ascent Capital, Amazon and Wipro Consumer, valuing the company at more than $100 million.

The company would be using the funds for product development, supporting data science and technology research, increasing offline expansion, fund working capital requirements and expanding content creation capabilities and reach of its digital platforms — POPxo and Plixxo.

“We are really excited about all that we will be able to learn from both, Amazon and Wipro Consumer along with the financial rigour that Ascent Capital brings, as we move forward to fulfil our vision of building India’s largest beauty company leveraging DTC, digital, and data,” said Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO.

The company, founded in 2017, in a statement said this was one the first investments made by Amazon in a beauty brand in India.

“With this fundraise, we will further invest in enhancing our content and influencer capabilities to not only build out MyGlamm as India’s largest beauty company but also consolidate POPxo as the India’s leading digital destination for women and Plixxo as India’s most engaging influencer platform,” Priyanka Gill, co-founder and president.