BDO member firms set up BDO EDGE to enhance service delivery from India

April 15, 2024

BDO India LLP has announced the commencement of BDO EDGE (Exceptional Delivery for Global Enterprises), an India-based Centre of Excellence (CoE) formed through a joint venture of BDO member firms – in India, the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany.

BDO EDGE, an independent member of the BDO network of accounting and advisory firms, is established to amplify the capabilities and resources of member firms and their independent alliance programs, BDO India said.

BDO EDGE will provide tax, assurance, accounting, outsourcing, advisory and technology-led services, through highly qualified professionals in India, to BDO firms and their respective alliance programs, it added.

Operating a round-the-clock service model, the CoE will offer quality, rapid turnaround, cost advantages and continuous service delivery. The collaboration brings together BDO firms in four of the top six world economies by GDP – U.S.A., U.K., Germany, and India, it further said.

“The launch of BDO EDGE is truly a remarkable moment for BDO, especially for us in India,” said Milind Kothari, Managing Partner, BDO India. “We are excited about this new venture, the synergies and capabilities it offers, and both the business and employment opportunities it creates through working together,” he added.

With the addition of BDO EDGE, there will be three independent BDO organisations in India. These include BDO India LLP – one of the leading accounting, tax, advisory, business services, technology and digital services firms in the Indian market; BDO EDGE – the collaborative CoE, and BDO RISE (RISE) – which exclusively serves BDO USA’s engagement teams.

To lead the initiative, BDO EDGE has appointed Sourabh Mukherjee as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). He will spearhead business operations, with a keen focus on exceeding both client and employee satisfaction to enhance the BDO experience.

BDO EDGE will seamlessly and cost-effectively integrate on-site, onshore and offshore teams, supporting BDO firms and their alliance programs, BDO India said. The CoE will empower client teams and prioritise excellence in service delivery, data confidentiality, technological integration and advancement, it added. By 2028, the BDO brand in India is expected to reach 30,000 employees, including the growth of BDO EDGE, it further said. “The CoE offers significant opportunities for talent within India, and we’re proud that we can continue contributing to the Indian economy in a meaningful way,” Mr Kothari said.

