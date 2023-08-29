Bayer announces leadership changes

August 29, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MUMBAI

Bayer has announced that after more than 25 years of service, D. Narain, the current President of Bayer South Asia; Vice Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of Bayer CropScience Ltd. (BCSL) and the Global Head of Smallholder Farming for Bayer, will retire by end of November.

Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch will take over as President, Bayer South Asia and as Vice Chairman, Managing Director & CEO of Bayer CropScience Ltd. (BCSL) on November 1st, 2023. He will take on these new responsibilities, in addition to his current role as Country Division Head (CDH) of India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka (IBSL) cluster in Crop Science, Bayer said in a statement.

“Over the coming months, D. Narain will work with his successors in India and Germany to facilitate a seamless transition before he retires from Bayer. Even after retirement, he will continue to collaborate with Bayer to expand its partnerships and thought leadership engagements with stakeholders, aimed at improving smallholder incomes and sustainability,” the statement added.

