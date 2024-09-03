ADVERTISEMENT

Bavaria’s Flixbus flags off bus services in South India

Updated - September 03, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of FlixBus flagging off the company’s new bus services in Bengaluru for South India. Also seen is M.B. Patil, Industries Minister, Government of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

FlixBus, a Bavaria-based green-mobility player, inaugurated bus services in South India on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

To start with, the company would operate six bus routes from Bengaluru to Chennai and Hyderabad.

According to Daniel Krauss, Co-founder, FlixBus, with this launch, the company would have bus operations in 33 cities in South India while it would have connected 101 cities across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operations in South India would commence from September 10. Inaugural routes would connect Bengaluru with 33 cities, including more than 200 connections such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Madurai, Belgaum and Chennai to Coimbatore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Surya Khurana, MD, Flixbus India said, “After the success of north India operations, expanding to South India is the next step in our journey to revolutionize intercity travel. We have received a positive response from customers and bus partners, reaffirming our belief in the power of our technology-driven model.”

This expansion was not just about new routes, it was about empowering local operators with Flixbus’s digital platform, ensuring seamless travel for passengers and contributing to a more sustainable environment.l, he added.

Flixbus, officials in a media conference said, the company also has plans to introduce additional routes across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala in the later stage.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US