Bavaria’s Flixbus flags off bus services in South India

Updated - September 03, 2024 09:42 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Officials of FlixBus flagging off the company’s new bus services in Bengaluru for South India. Also seen is M.B. Patil, Industries Minister, Government of Karnataka.

Officials of FlixBus flagging off the company’s new bus services in Bengaluru for South India. Also seen is M.B. Patil, Industries Minister, Government of Karnataka. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

FlixBus, a Bavaria-based green-mobility player, inaugurated bus services in South India on Tuesday.

To start with, the company would operate six bus routes from Bengaluru to Chennai and Hyderabad.

According to Daniel Krauss, Co-founder, FlixBus, with this launch, the company would have bus operations in 33 cities in South India while it would have connected 101 cities across the country.

Operations in South India would commence from September 10. Inaugural routes would connect Bengaluru with 33 cities, including more than 200 connections such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Madurai, Belgaum and Chennai to Coimbatore.

Surya Khurana, MD, Flixbus India said, “After the success of north India operations, expanding to South India is the next step in our journey to revolutionize intercity travel. We have received a positive response from customers and bus partners, reaffirming our belief in the power of our technology-driven model.”

This expansion was not just about new routes, it was about empowering local operators with Flixbus’s digital platform, ensuring seamless travel for passengers and contributing to a more sustainable environment.l, he added.

Flixbus, officials in a media conference said, the company also has plans to introduce additional routes across Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala in the later stage.

