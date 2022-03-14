Battrixx acquires Varos Technology

The company has been making inroads into the 2, 3e-wheeler EV segments

Battrixx, a manufacturer of lithium-ion battery packs for e-vehicles, said it has acquired 100% stake in Pune-based Varos Technology Pvt. Ltd. for an unspecified amount.

The company, the battery division of Kabra Extrusiontechnik, a part of Kolsite Group, has been making inroads into the two and three-wheeler EV segment.

To create synergy between Battrixx‘s products and services, Varos Technology will anchor its capabilities to develop end-to-end battery management systems by leveraging cloud-based Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven analytic tools to help predict battery life and monitor battery performance, the company said in a statement.

The Machine Learning (ML) algorithms will provide constant inputs in adjusting and improving battery performance,” it added.

“We expect very strong business synergies to be generated through this acquisition. Our vision of developing and producing green energy systems and solutions for OEMs as well as swapping station operators would be strengthened with strong IOT capabilities and tools of Varos,” said Mr. Anand Kabra, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik.