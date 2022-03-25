BattRE ties up with Bounce for battery swapping

Bounce Infinity, a battery-swapping network has has tied up with BattRE, an EV OEM to use its swapping network for a larger user base. Under this arrangement, customers of BattRE would be able to use wide network of battery swapping stations of Bounce. In the first phase of operations, Bounce would be deploying a minimum of 300 battery swapping stations in every top city. Plans are to set up such network in 12 cities. Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder & CEO, Bounce, said, “This partnership is a step forward in our goal of building smart electric solutions for India. We have doubled-down on our efforts to transform mobility with advanced technologies and services that ties-up with our mission of “access to mobility” for all.” “We are confident that we have an alliance of strong partnership to push forward into our next phase of long-term growth.” Nishchal Chaudhary, Founder, BattRE, said, “Initial buying cost of electric vehicles is high and is currently not driven by use cases. I believe battery swapping infrastructure and BaaS (Battery as a Service) will be useful not just for personal use but will act as an important support system for commercial use cases.” “BattRE’s 380 plus strong dealership network and Bounce’s charging infrastructure will prove to be a fruitful synergy for both the companies and bring forth the best value propositions for the customer,” he added. Bounce Infinity swap stations are designed keeping interoperability in mind to support diverse vehicle segments, brands, and models “The network is future-proof, technology-enhanced and accessible to lakhs of customers,” Bounce said.