Battling all odds, start-ups lend a helping hand

Despite the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant nationwide lockdown throwing their business out of gear and landing them in uncertainty, the start-up community is seen doing its bit in national interest as well as standing up to help those in need.

Hello World, a co-living and student housing company, has opened two of its buildings in Kota to accommodate migrants and healthcare workers.

The start-up will be offering accommodation and food free of cost, in three cities, including Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to start with.

“We are providing food and shelter to many migrants at our facility in Kota and are looking forward to help more of them,” said Jitendra Jagadev, CEO, Hello World.

Additionally, on getting requests from the local government body in Kota, the company has offered another building to the healthcare staff, including doctors with food and basic facilities.

“We are accommodating 30 medical personnel and have provided them clean rooms. For accommodation of doctors, we are getting a lot of ad-hoc requests every day,” he said.

NoBroker, a tech-enabled brokerage-free real estate platform, has launched grocery services on its app NoBrokerHood.

Society residents can place the order on the app and volunteers within the society would consolidate the order and ensure smooth delivery by procuring supplies from BigBasket B2B and ITC.

Akhil Gupta, co-founder and chief technology officer, NoBroker.com said, “As the country is fighting the spread of the pandemic, we are glad to offer a service that would be of utmost use to our customers in the current crisis. We want to ensure that families do not have to struggle for essentials such as groceries and vegetables during this time.”

“Through the NoBrokerHood app they can avail daily necessities from the comfort of their homes,” he added.

Stanza Living, a shared accommodation company has set up an employee contingency fund through voluntary contributions from employees. The co-founders have also funded. A total of ₹10 lakh has been collected so far.

The start-up has offered its facilities in 10 cities to local authorities and governments to use the spaces for quarantine purposes.

Stanza Living residences have been offered to stranded people, especially students and others. “We have been supporting those who are stranded by offering accommodation at our residences at more flexible contract periods and rentals,” a spokesperson said.

HungerBox, a B2B foodtech start-up has come forward to support initiatives like FeedMyBengaluru, which is mobilising financial resources to feed daily wage workers and their families in Bengaluru. HungerBox has taken up the task of cooking food and distributing it, while funds have been generated from philanthropists.

The scope of food supply has expanded to five more cities namely Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Noida and Kolkata. The target is to serve 20,000 meals/day per city.

“HungerBox is taking care of the entire F&B operations behind the whole initiative,” a company spokesperson said.