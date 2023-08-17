Batik Air to resume daily flights between KL and Chennai

August 17, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Batik Air, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s Lion Air Group, will be resuming its daily flight service between Kuala Lumpur and Chennai from August 24, said a senior airline executive.

“With this, we will now be operating 42 weekly flights to eight Indian cities,” said Suresh Vanan, head, Marking Communications and Promotions during an interaction. “The flights between India cities and Malaysia was discontinued during March 2020 due to the pandemic,” he said.

“While the services between Kuala Lumpur and Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Tiruchirapalli, Bengaluru and Kochi have resumed, it took a while to reconnect Chennai due to certain procedures,” Mr. Vanan said.

According to him, currently Batik Air has 32 flights and is in the process of acquiring new ones to take the total number to 50 by 2025.

He said going forward Batik Air would connect to more Indian cities such as Madurai, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram. Bengaluru will get its third service from October.

Razaidi Abd Rahim, Director of Tourism Malaysia (South India & Sri Lanka), said in 2022, Malaysia welcomed 3.25 lakh Indian tourists. This year’s target is 4.62 lakh, while from January to May, Malaysia received 2.31 lakh Indian tourists compared witho 37,000 in the year-earlier period.

Coinciding with the launch, the airlines announced a 10-day Malaysian food and Cultural Festival at Crowne Plaza August 25 onwards.