Baskin Robbins to have more than 1,000 parlours by FY25

April 18, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

Baskin Robbins, an ice cream brand operating in the ₹1,500 crore premium space, plans to have more than 1,000 parlours in India by financial year 2025 and is aiming for double-digit growth, said Mohit Khattar, CEO, Graviss Foods Pvt. Ltd.

“Right now, we have presence in 239 cities with over 850 parlours. We are planning to add 100 more parlours every year for the next two-three years,” he said during an interaction.

Graviss Foods is the Indian franchise partner of Baskin Robbins and has completed 30 years of operations in India. It has its manufacturing plant in Pune from where it caters to domestic as well as SAARC region and Central Asia.

“Out of the 850 parlours, less than 10 are owned by us. The new parlours will be owned and operated by franchisees and we might open about 5-6 flagship stores depending upon the need and city,” he said.

While refusing to divulge financial details, he said that they had posted 38% growth during FY23 against the year-ago period and it was above the pre-Covid level.

“In the last two years, our growth is twice that of the market. It is difficult to sustain the same numbers for the current year. However, we will have a high double-digit growth,” he said.

As per the proposed plan, Graviss Foods plans to add 100 parlours during FY24, of which 40 each will be in the south and north respectively.

According to him, 30% of parlours are in the south and it accounts for more than 30% of revenue. Online sales accounted for one-third of total revenue. Export revenue is less than 5%.

Asserting that the prices of milk and cream have shot up several times in recent months, he said that they held on to the prices in the interest of consumers. The last hike was done some six months ago.

Mr. Khattar was in the city to launch new products such as ice cream rocks, ice cream pizzas and ice cream floats and fruit cream/fairy tale sundaes.