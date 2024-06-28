ADVERTISEMENT

Bansal Wire Industries unveils ₹745-crore IPO

Published - June 28, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bansal Wire Industries Ltd. has announced to open bids for its initial public issue (IPO) of equity shares on Wednesday (July 3) in the price band of ₹243 to ₹256 per share with a face value of ₹5 each.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 58 shares and in multiples of 58 shares thereafter. The total Issue size comprises fresh issue aggregating up to ₹745 crore. The IPO will close on Friday (July 5).

The company said it proposes to utilise the net proceeds from fresh issue towards repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by it estimated at ₹452.6 crore, investment in its subsidiary for repayment or prepayment of all or a portion of certain of its outstanding borrowings estimated at ₹93.7 crore, funding the working capital requirements of estimated at ₹60 crore, and the balance for general corporate purposes.

