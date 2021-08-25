‘Banks must lend funds where needed, to help revive growth’

Hold district-wise credit outreach programmes, exhorts FM

The central government has asked public sector banks to provide credit wherever it is required, ie something on the lines of loan melas, to help revive growth. In her annual review of state-owned banks and meeting with the heads of the banks in Mumbai, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday asked banks to hold district-wise outreach programmes to provide credit.

In her interaction with MDs of these banks, she stressed the need for sharper focus on customer service, credit growth to support MSMEs and underserved segments, as well as credit for national initiatives for infrastructure, PLI schemes and for exports.

She has asked banks to interact with export promotion agencies as well as with industry associations so that the requirements of exporters could be addressed in a timely manner. The banks have been directed to ‘interact regularly’ with the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to ensure exporters did not have to shuttle among various bankers to get the best rates.

Banks have also been asked to hand-hold industries from a particular sector to enable them to become an exporter and thereby play an important role in assisting the government’s One District One Product scheme.

She also asked the lenders to devise special lending strategies for each of the Northeastern States to ensure that organic fruits produced there get the benefit of credit and hence could be exported.

“The logistics and export needs of Northeastern States need to be looked after individually.” she said.

Highlighting that CASA deposits were piling up in the States of Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the Minister said banks should “provide a facility of greater credit expansion in that region.” “That is not happening now” she added.

She asked banks to work closely with State governments to ensure credit reached those in need of it. She has also asked banks to lend to ‘sunrise’ sectors including financial technology firms. “Banks should try [and meet] their requirements,” she added,

Regarding credit outreach, the Minister said that between October 2019 and March 2021, banks had conducted an outreach programme and had distributed ₹4.94 lakh crore of loans.

Ms. Sitharaman and her team were in Mumbai for two days to review the performance of the Public Sector Banks with their chief executives.