Banks follow RBI's signal; hike lending rates

December 07, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - New Delhi

In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25% since May this year

PTI

Hours after RBI's move to increase repo rate by 35 basis points, a number of lenders, including Bank of India and HDFC Bank, on Wednesday hiked their benchmark lending rates, a move that would result in increase in EMI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The effective Repo Based Lending Rate (RBLR) with effect from December 7 is 9.10% as per the revised repo rate (6.25%), state-owned Bank of India posted on its website.

Private sector HDFC Bank has hiked its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) effective Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The one-year MCLR, which acts as benchmark for many consumer loans, has increased by 50 basis points to 8.60%, HDFC Bank website said.

ICICI Bank already raised its MCLR rate effective December 1. Following the revision, the one year benchmark rate was raised by 50 basis points to 8.40% from 7.90% earlier.

The benchmark one-year MCLR is used to price most of consumer loans such as auto, personal and home loans.

Earlier in the day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%, the fifth straight increase since May.

In all, the RBI has raised the benchmark rate by 2.25% since May this year.

Consequently, the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate is adjusted to 6% and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and bank rate to 6.50%.

Other banks are also expected to follow suit after the RBI raised the key interest rate by 35 basis points. It is just a matter of time when banks would undertake External Benchmark based Lending Rate (EBLR) and Repo-Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) hikes in line with the repo rate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US