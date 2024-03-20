GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Banks dealing with govt. transactions to remain open on March 31

March 20, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

All public sector banks and some private sector banks undertaking government transactions (Agency Banks) will remain open to the public on March 31, which is a Sunday.

“The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself,’ the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a circular.

“Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday),” the RBI said. 

The banks have been asked to give due publicity about the availability of the above banking services on the day.

