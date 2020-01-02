Banks’ credit grows 7.1% to ₹99.47 lakh crore

Banks’ credit and deposits grew by 7.1% and 10.09% to ₹99.47 lakh crore and ₹130.08 lakh crore in the fortnight ended December 20, respectively, according to latest Reserve Bank data.
In the year-ago fortnight, banks’ advances stood at ₹92.87 lakh crore, while deposits were at ₹118.16 lakh crore.
In the previous fortnight ended December 6, credit had grown by 7.91% to ₹99.34 lakh crore and deposits had increased by 10.27% to ₹131.05 lakh crore. On a year-on-year basis, banks’ credit growth slowed to 7.2% to ₹86.73 lakh crore in November 2019 from a 13.8% increase to ₹80.93 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.