Banking system healthy enough to withstand external headwinds: Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor cites measures taken by government, central bank to ensure the health of country’s lenders

PTI Mumbai
September 05, 2022 21:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The banking system is healthy enough to withstand any negative spillovers from external headwinds emanating from the Jackson Hole speech by the U.S. Fed, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Monday.

Addressing the annual gathering of the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (Fimmda), Mr. Das said, the central bank and government had taken enough measures, such as maintaining high forex reserves ($561 billion as of August 26) and other steps to keep the banking system healthy enough to withstand any external headwinds.

Since the Jackson Hole summit last week, markets all over the world have become extremely volatile and uncertain with highly destabilising effects on emerging markets, Mr. Das said but pointed out that these aforementioned measures have ensured that the health of our banking system is sound enough to weather any negative spillovers from external headwinds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | Economy is an island of macroeconomic and financial stability, says RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The governor also forecast better days on the inflation front, saying he expected the price index to cool off from the second half and moderate further from the fourth quarter.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

On the rupee, which has weathered the storm since the U.S. started raising rates and has been one of the best performing emerging market units, he assured that the central bank was there in the market every day so as to prevent excess volatility in the rupee and also to anchor expectations around its depreciation.

The rupee has lost only 4.5% against the dollar, while all other currencies lost much higher, he said.

On the monetary policy, he said going forward the policy would be watchful, nimble-footed and calibrated.

Asking Fimmda to work towards being future-ready, Mr. Das said the RBI’s regulatory model was to adapt to the fast-changing market conditions and one such response was to introduce G-Secs with 2, 5, 10, 13, 14, 30 and 40-year tenors in 2021.

The governor also said the central bank and the government were working on issuing sovereign green bonds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
banking
central bank
economy, business and finance
economy (general)
India
Reserve Bank of India

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app