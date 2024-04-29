GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Banking stocks lift Sensex by over 1%

April 29, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Banking stocks on Monday led the gains at stock exchanges with benchmark indices gaining over 1%. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.28% or 941 points to 74,671.

The Sensex stocks which gained the most included ICICI Bank up 4.67%, State Bank (3.09%), IndusInd Bank (2.90%), UltraTech Cement (2.70%), Axis Bank (2.60%) and NTPC (2.07%). The NSE Nifty-50 index too surged 1% or 223.45 points to 22,643.40.

Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst,Bonanza Portfolio Ltd said, “Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Bank indices outperformed on Monday and were up by 2.56% and 2.54% respectively.”

“Strong results from ICICI Bank and the Bank of Maharashtra, along with high expectations of good results from other banks, attracted investors to PSU and private banks,” he said.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd said”Favourable global cues combined with noticeable traction in banking majors aided a positive start, which further strengthened as the day progressed. However, a mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the momentum in check wherein realty, IT and auto traded subdued. The broader indices maintained their positive tone and ended with modest gains.”

The fresh buoyancy in the banking index has paved the way for a new high in the Nifty index while others may continue to offer support on a rotational basis, he added. 

